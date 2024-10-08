Featured

FC Porto ball boy awarded man of the match trophy after providing ‘assist’ to beat Braga: “I want one of these as a player”

08 October 2024

The big game in Round 8 of Portugal’s Primeira Liga at the weekend saw Porto overcome local rivals Braga in hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The winning goal was scored by Pepê after a quick-thinking ball boy threw the ball swiftly to Martim Fernandes, whose fast throw-in caught Braga unawares and enabled Nico González to play in the Brazilian forward.

González was subsequently awarded the man-of-the-match award but handed the trophy to ball boy in question, Gonçalo Cruz, who plays for Porto’s youth team.

Seconds after the ball hit the net, Porto coach Vítor Bruno went straight to the ball boy to congratulate him, as did Nico González, with goalscorer Pepê going a step further and picking up and hugging Cruz in celebration.

After the match 14-year-old Cruz, with trophy in hand, was even entitled to a post-match interview.

"Um momento inesquecível, mas eu quero é receber este prémio como jogador" 🤩💪

Gonçalo Cruz o '𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗺 𝗱𝗼 𝗝𝗼𝗴𝗼' do #FCPSCB 🐉 pic.twitter.com/MG2AR0rsrR — FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 7, 2024

On helping Porto to score: “It was a moment of inspiration. I just thought about giving the ball to a Porto player as quickly as possible. I watched the play and realised straight away that I’d contributed to the goal. It’s very important that even on the outside we can help what happens on the pitch.”

On being congratulated and embraced by Porto’s players: “It was an unforgettable moment. I’m never going to forget it for the rest of my life.”

On having a special souvenir to take home: “I’ll never forget this my whole life, but what I really want is to receive one of these as a player.”

By Tom Kundert

Related: Galeno and Pepê on target as Porto beat Braga 2-1 in the Primeira Liga