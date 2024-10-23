Featured

Off-colour Benfica beaten 3-1 by Feyenoord at the Estádio da Luz

23 October 2024

The Bruno Lage train skidded off the rails in Lisbon tonight as Benfica’s six-match winning run under the new coach came to an abrupt end against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Ayase Ueda gave the Dutch team an early lead and Feyenoord penetrated Benfica’s defence with alarming ease all night, doubling their lead in the 33rd minute through Antoni Milambo.

The Eagles got back into the game thanks to yet another Kerem Aktürkoglu goal in the 66th minute, but could not work up a head of steam. And Milambo’s second goal to seal the deal late on summed up Benfica’s night with the home defence falling asleep when defending a free kick. More to follow.