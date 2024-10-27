Featured

AVS vs FC Porto: Preview, Odds, Form Guide and Players to Watch (October 28)

27 October 2024

After a weekend that was filled with some exciting cup football, the Portuguese Primeira Liga returns this week with AVS hosting FC Porto in Jornada 9 of the competition.

The Monday evening fixture will be an interesting test for a Porto side that will be eager to secure three points to keep pace with an in-form Sporting CP team that is yet to drop points in the league. Newly promoted side AVS will need to be at their best if they hope to pull off an upset against a Porto squad that is littered with talented stars.

Preview:

It has been an exciting journey for AVS supporters over the last two seasons. The club was relocated to Vila das Aves in 2023 after it was renamed (the club was previously named União Desportiva Vilafranquense). The Primeira Liga newcomers earned their place in the top division after finishing third in the 2023/24 Portugal Liga 2 and then proceeding to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory over Portimonense in the promotion playoff.

The northern Portuguese club’s transition to the highest level of Portuguese football has been relatively smooth with AVS taking nine points from their first eight matches. Wins at home against Vitória SC and Rio Ave have been the high points of the season for AVS, with draws against CD Nacional, SC Farense and FC Arouca solidifying the club’s position in the middle of the table.

A 2-0 victory against Os Sandinenses in the cup last weekend has also provided some optimism prior to Monday’s game against FC Porto.

AVS currently sit in 12th position in the league standings with two wins, three draws and three defeats so far this season. Vítor Campelos’ side have scored seven goals and conceded 11.

Despite a shaky start to the campaign, FC Porto remain in contention in the Primeira Liga, Portugues cups and the Europa League. Manager Vítor Bruno, who is in his first season in charge of the club, has done well to maneuver his way through a difficult fixture list.

Porto defeated SU Sintrense 3-0 in the third round of the Taça de Portugal last weekend. They followed that up by securing their first win in the Europa League on Thursday against Hoffenheim, and will be full of confidence coming into Monday’s fixture.

In the league, Porto sit second in the standings with 21 points from eight matches. After Sporting CP’s win against Famalicão on Saturday, they trail the defending champions by six points. Bruno’s side have not lost in the league since August 31, when they were defeated by Sporting 2-0 at Estádio José Alvalade. Overall, Porto have won seven matches and lost one. They have scored 18 goals and conceded four.

Winger Galeno and Samu Omorodion have provided the goals this season for Porto. The Brazilian winger has nine goals so far in the 2024/25 campaign while Samu has recorded eights goals in eight matches.

Odds:





AVS 10.25 , FC Porto 1.27, Draw 5.20

Over 2.5 total goals: 1.60, Under 1.5 goals: 1.95

*All odds provided from Betano.pt. Odds are subject to change prior to kick off.

Form Guide (All Competitions):

AVS:

W L D D W

FC Porto:

W D W W W

Head-to-head Record:

This will be the first time the two sides are meeting since AVS was renamed and relocated to Vila das Aves in 2023.

Players to watch:

Ecuadorian winger John Mercado will be the man to keep an eye on for the home side. The 22-year-old has already accumulated two goals and one assist in nine matches this season. His speed has the ability to open up a game and Porto’s defenders will have to be cautious with the energetic attacker

Veteran goalkeeper Ochoa will be the headline name in the AVS lineup, and will likely have a big role to play. The 39-year-old has represented Mexico at the five World Cups and has received 150 caps for the national side.



Samu Omorodion has been in scintillating form for os Dragões. The powerful striker has been the team’s most reliable goalscorer since his summer transfer from Atlético Madrid. The Spaniard has had a remarkable start to his Porto career. Over eight matches, he has recorded eight goals. The 20-year-old had a memorable performance against Manchester United in the Europa League earlier this month, scoring a brace to guide his team to a 3-3 draw at the Estádio do Dragão.