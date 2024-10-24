Featured

Porto 2-0 Hoffenheim - Dragons back on track in the Europa League

24 October 2024

Porto picked up their first victory in the Europa League after beating Hoffenheim 2-0 at Estádio do Dragão.

The German club began well and missed a great chance to take the lead on the stroke half-time, Adam Hložek getting past Tiago Djaló and firing over the bar.

Porto immediately took the lead from a free kick, Nico González heading the ball to Djaló who found the bottom corner.

Anton Stach had a shocker in the 75th minute, allowing Samu Omorodion to steal the ball and score his eighth goal in eight appearances for the Dragons.

Vítor Bruno’s side cruised to the finish line to climb to 15th on the Europa League table.

Porto 2-0 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim were showing plenty of enterprise early on, Jacob Bruun Larsen heading a corner wide and Andrej Kramarić unable to steer a difficult volley on target.

Porto got into the game with Iván Jaime’s shot deflected wide by Anton Stach. Samu Omorodion then tested Oliver Baumann from a tight angle with Francisco Moura’s follow up effort slammed into Jaime.

The game came alive before the break.

Adam Hložek dribbled past Tiago Djaló and created some space, the striker firing inches over the bar as he was being held back by the defender.

The Dragons immediately took the lead after Stanley Nsoki was booked for an old school challenge that wiped out Pepê. Moura sent the free kick into the box, Nico González heading the ball to Djaló who saw his shot deflected into the bottom corner.

Jaime went close before being replaced by Fábio Vieira in the 60th minute.

Hoffenheim piled on the pressure but couldn't make it count, the Bundesliga side paying the price in the 75th minute when Porto doubled their advantage.

Stach had a nightmare, allowing Samu to get past him before blowing a chance to clear the ball. His back pass was too weak, Samu taking advantage by firing through the embarrassed defender and beating Baumann at his near post.

Tim Drexler blazed over the bar in the closing stages which highlighted Hoffenheim’s performance, the German club managing one shot on target from 15 attempts.

It was an important win for Porto after the 3-2 defeat at Bodo/Glimt and 3-3 draw against Manchester United. Tiago Djaló scored again after finding the net on debut in the Dragons' 3-0 win against Sintrense in the Taça de Portugal.

By Matthew Marshall