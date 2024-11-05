Featured

Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 to give Amorim perfect Alvalade sendoff

05 November 2024

This night will go down in history. The final home game of probably Sporting’s greatest ever coach was not going to script when Phil Foden scored early and Manchester City threatened to overwhelm the nervous hosts.

But before half time Viktor Gyökeres made up for a bad early miss to score the equaliser then two goals in three minutes straight after the break from Maxi Araújo and Gyökeres again (penalty) put Sporting in control.

Erling Haaland missed a penalty to get City back into the game. At the other end of the pitch no such problems for Gyökeres who completed his hat-trick from the spot to make it three wins and a draw for Sporting in four Champions League games this season. More to follow.