Featured

Sporting’s unbeaten run ended with 5-1 hammering by Arsenal

26 November 2024

New Sporting coach João Pereira’s hopes of a positive start in the Champions League were crushed as the Lions succumbed to a 5-1 thumping against an impressive Arsenal in Lisbon tonight.

Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhães scored in a one-sided first half where Sporting were chasing shadows as the outstanding Martin Odegaard ran the show.

The hosts improved after the break and an unlikely comeback looked possible as Gonçalo Inácio cut the deficit and Sporting enjoyed a brief period of dominance. But Bukayo Saka’s penalty killed the game and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard completed the rout.

Sporting lose for the first time in 18 matches (17 of which were victories) in 2024/25, but remain well-placed in the Champions League with ten points after five games. More to follow.