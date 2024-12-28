Featured

Porto 4-0 Boavista: Rodrigo Mora steals the show again

28 December 2024

Two times he has been a starter. In each game he has scored, assisted and won the man of the match award. Rodrigo Mora gave another demonstration of why he is a special talent tonight as FC Porto beat Boavista 4-0 at the Estádio do Dragão to go top of the table.

A brace from Samu Aghehowa, a goal from Nico González and a golaço by Rodrigo Mora resulted in a thrashing for the home team in the Porto derby.

Fans and pundits alike have been calling for Rodrigo Mora to be given more playing time since the start of the season. The way the 17-year-old has started his senior career suggests he may never again be left out of the starting XI.

FC Porto 4-0 Boavista highlights

