Ten top transfer talents from Portugal’s Primeira Liga outside the Big Three

14 January 2025

The Primeira Liga is known for giving to international football the best there is to find. Not only is the academy work out of this world, but the scouting is also among the best in the game.

We all know about the gems that there are in the Big Three, but what about outside of Benfica, Porto and Sporting?

Here are 10 players outside of the Big Three that might have a target on their back as far as transfers are concerned this winter window, with a suggested ideal move for each one of them.

Manu Silva, Vitória SC, CDM (13 million euros)

Manu Silva has been one of the surprises this year. The 23-year-old started his career in Feirense, at the Segunda Liga as a centre back. Vitória saw the potential and brought him to the “Cradle of Portugal” and, until last year, he was playing as a centre back in the formation of Álvaro Pacheco, who ended up going to Vasco da Gama in the middle of the season.

However, under the orders of Rui Borges, he moved up on the field thanks to his incredible ability to involve himself in the construction of play. Already very mature and cool as you like on the ball, he seems perfect for a first tier La Liga team like Atletico Madrid. With his defensive skills and coolness, it seems like a perfect fit for Simeone’s team, which has struggled to find a CDM since the departure of Rodri to Man City.

Roger Fernandes, SC Braga, RW (15 million euros)

This is a young gem to be reckoned with. Roger Fernandes is only 19 years old, however, he has been playing at the highest level since he was 15, as the youngest player to ever play in the Primeira Liga and with a lot of experience both nationally and internationally. His playing time this season has been cut short since Carlos Carvalhal took over, a coach who doesn’t like to play with younger players. However, his versatility to play on both wings and as a full-back lend him the kind of appeal that other players may not have. It would be very appreciated in middle table teams of the Premier League such as Bournemouth or Brentford.

Gabriel Silva, Santa Clara, RW (5 million euros)

Gabriel Silva has been one of the best players of this season in the Primeira Liga. There is no doubt that Santa Clara are the sensation team of 2024/25, and a lot of it is thanks to this young man. A very fast right winger with an incredible ability to find space inside and between the lines. Although he might seem a bit short, he compensates for that with his aggressiveness when on the ball. That comes from playing under the orders of Abel Ferreira during his time at Palmeiras. He would be very appreciated as a fast winger in a league like Ligue1 in a top to mid team such as Lyon or Strasbourg, both of whom are rebuilding.

Patrick Sequeira, Casa Pia AC, GK (5 million euros)

The monster in goal for the other sensation team in Portugal this season is clearly a bargain at this point. Several man-of-the-match performances this season along with highly attuned ability to play with his feet. Very rarely will you see Patrick losing the ball to the opposition, even when he is under pressure or in need to put in a long ball. Would be a very interesting deal to Real Betis in LaLiga, who are on the verge of losing Rui Silva to Sporting.

Gustavo Sá, Famalicão FC, CM (20 million euros)

This one couldn’t be left out despite of the less accomplished season Famalicão are having. At only 20 years old, Gustavo Sá is by far the best player of Famalicão. He is very strong for his age, which makes him perfect for Premier League sides with a very physical game. His technic ability is off the charts, not only with dribbles but also with his passes. Wouldn’t be surprised if top tier teams like Liverpool, Manchester United or West Ham thought about a transfer right now.

Luís Asué, Moreirense FC, ST (7.5 million euros)

I have talked about him once after a match report where he was the best player for Moreirense. This is a complete striker, everything you want in a centre-forward. Strong, good aerial ability and most of all, he has a natural instinct for putting a ball in the net. I don’t think he is going to stick around much longer, because he is perfect for the Premier League as well, especially in a team like Everton or even Ipswich, given that physicality is something that plays a big part in England.

John Mercado, AVS, LW (12.5 million euros)

In a sea of disappointment, John Mercado is maybe what makes the AVS supporters smile. One of the fastest left wingers I have ever seen play in the Primeira Liga. Not only that, he is very technical. He still makes some mistakes due to his young age of 22, but he would easily fit in any of the Big Three right now. If not, maybe Germany would be the way to go, maybe Freiburg or even Bayer Leverkusen, since he has the pace and mind to be part of what is at this moment the most competitive league in the world.

Robert Bozenik, Boavista FC, ST (15 million euros)

Outside of the Big Three, this is the best striker there is on the market. Without a shadow of a doubt. His numbers are very low this season because Boavista is probably going down with the horrific football they are playing. However, this is the next signing for Nottingham Forest if I ever saw one. Strong, fast, extremely physical and most of all, easy on the shot. Would be a perfect substitute for Chris Wood and, who knows, maybe a starter and the final push Forest needs to push for their Champions League spot finish.

Mory Gbane, Gil Vicente FC, CDM (8 million euros)

Gil Vicente is a team with several interesting players. I could’ve picked one in every sector of the pitch perhaps. However, this man’s performance against Sporting and after rewatching some of his previous matches gave me no choice. This is what we call a game destroyer. There is just nothing that can get past this man in midfield. Very aggressive, very physical, however very cool. Never disrespectful towards the referee or the opposition, always playing with grace. This is a perfect fit for a RB Leipzig team or even Borussia Dortmund. God knows they need game destroyers right now.

Ricardo Velho, SC Farense, GK (15 million euros)

I figured I should save the most obvious for last. At some point, I guess you were already screaming for him into your computer or cell phone. Your shouting has been heard. Here he is, the best goalkeeper (if we exclude Diogo Costa) in the league this year and last year. The ratio between expected goals scored by the opposition against Farense and goals conceded is off the charts thanks to this man. There are just no words to describe what he has been doing. Even though Farense are in a relegation spot, his performances have been impossible to ignore and it was no surprise when he was called up by Portugal coach Roberto Martínez in October.

That pretty much sums up what this guy is capable of. I won’t even bother to name a team or league he could play because the answer is: all of them. He can start today for Manchester City or Man United. Or Benfica. Or Juventus. The choice is yours.

That was it for the 10 players outside of the Big Three that for sure have a target on their backs for a transfer this season. There are many more in a league with this much talent for sure, but these ones are special.

By José Ricardo Leite