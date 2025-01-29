Featured

Conrad Harder equaliser sends Sporting into Champions League playoffs

29 January 2025

Sporting 1-1 Bologna

It was far from spectacular but Sporting got the job done in Lisbon tonight, securing the point they needed to guarantee a playoff place for a chance to make the last 16 of the Champions League.

A Tommaso Pobega header from a deflected cross midway through the first half put Bologna ahead and only a brilliant save by Franco Israel prevented the same player from doubling the Italian team’s lead early in the second half.

Sporting had their chances throughout but had to wait until the 77th minute to score the equaliser when lively substitute João Simões provided an excellent assist for Conrad Harder to score from close in.

Sporting and fellow Lisbon club Benfica will await the playoff draw on Friday to learn their opponents. More to follow shortly.