The Anselmi way: Can Porto’s new coach engineer immediate success against Champions Sporting?

06 February 2025

Martín Anselmi, Argentinian, 39 years old. The new FC Porto coach arrived at the Invicta City surrounded with controversy from Mexican side Cruz Azul. People would be lying if they say they already knew him (except from that one clip where the goalkeeper from Cruz Azul is actively participating in construction of play).

José Ricardo Leite looks at what the tactician has brought to the table thus far and how it may affect tomorrow’s Clássico.

Anselmi’s first Porto game was not good in terms of play, a scrappy 1-0 victory against Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League. The team is adapting to a new style of play that is based on three centre backs and often a libero (a midfielder playing as central centre-back to help in construction). The second game against Rio Ave last Monday was enjoyable to watch in terms of football. If it weren’t for the centre-backs of Porto completely hijacking the game for their team with crass mistakes, they would’ve won easily.

Now, the stakes are higher. Eight points short of leaders Sporting, the Dragões and the Lions face each other tomorrow. Anselmi has a mountain to climb against a team that is motivated and ahead by a lot. However, with the opportunity to turn up the heat and to cut the gap down to 5 points from the leaders, Anselmi has to shake off Monday’s draw in order to have something to say about this game.

Here are some nuances that may appear during the FC Porto v Sporting CP match tomorrow.

The return of the libero. Otávio was shown his 5th yellow card this season and is suspended for the game against Sporting. With only Nehuén Perez and Tiago Djaló available, it is possible that Alan Varela or Stephen Eustáquio or even the newly signed Thomas Pérez appear in the centre of the defence.

João Mário out, Pepê in. Pepê is an expert playing as a fullback and with a three centre-back setup, he might be able to explore the wings like he does several times. On the other side of the pitch, through the left, Francisco Moura will be able to explore the wings as well because Otávio – the only left footed centre-back – will no longer be occupying his channel forcing him infield.

Vasco Sousa in midfield. If Varela or Eustáquio play in defence, there will be one position left to fill in the midfield. Vasco Sousa might be the name, because he is very aggressive on high press (like Anselmi likes) and has an amazing ability to progress forward with the ball under control.

Fábio Vieira and Rodrigo Mora supporting Samu. Yes, we all know that Fábio Vieira is not having a good season. However, when you have full-backs that exploit the wings like no other, it doesn’t make sense to play Gonçalo Borges on the right. The quality of Vieira is all there and when combined with Rodrigo Mora… who knows what damage they might do to Sporting.

Playing through midfield and between the lines. One of the most characteristic hallmarks of Anselmi’s football so far. That was the reason Porto dominated Rio Ave up front. With Mora, Vieira, Vasco Sousa and Samu, it is very hard to imagine that only two midfielders like Hjulmand and João Simões can secure the play between the lines from Porto.

Sporting’s fitness worries

Star man Viktor Gyökeres has missed the last two matches and remains a doubt for the Lions. Conrad Harder has done a fine job deputising, scoring in the Swede’s absence against both Bolonga and Farense. But as Harder admitted in the post-match interview after his ‘goal & assist’ display against the Algarve team: “Viktor is on another level, he is an amazing player.”

No two ways about it. Without Viktor Gyökeres, undoubtedly the best player in Portugal, Sporting will necessarily be a weaker team.

A similar situation can be argued in relation to Hidemasa Morita. The Japanese midfielder was one of the unsung heroes when Rúben Amorim’s team was sweeping aside all opponents, domestic and European, earlier in the season and his absence has been felt by the Lions.

João Simões, like Harder, has taken his chance admirably and the 18-year-old looks to have a big future in front of him, but coach Rui Borges will be hoping Morita is passed fit to play.

A decision on whether Gyökeres and Morita either make the starting XI, begin on the bench, or will take no part at all, will only be taken tomorrow shortly before the game.