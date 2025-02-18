Featured

Benfica through to Champions League last 16 after heart-stopping 3-3 draw against Monaco

18 February 2025

Benfica 3-3 Monaco (aggregate: 4-3)

It was another manic European game at the Estádio da Luz tonight. Benfica came into the Champions League playoff second leg leading Monaco 1-0 from the first game in France last week, and despite a bright start by the visitors, when Kerem Aktürkoglu gave the Portuguese side the lead on the night midway through the first half the tie appeared won.

But an enterprising and courageous Monaco, for whom Maghnes Akliouche was outstanding, had other ideas. Goals either side of half time by Takumi Minamino and Eliesse Ben Seghir levelled the score on aggregate.

Pavlidis edged Benfica back in front from the penalty spot, but Monaco substitute George Ilenikhena scored seconds after coming off the bench to make it 3-2 to the Monegasques on the night and 3-3 on aggregate.

With extra time looming, Orkun Kökçü proved the hero, the Turk’s deft touch turning an Álvaro Carreras cross into the net. A late Benfica penalty was overturned after a VAR check to ensure an anxious end for the huge crowd, but Bruno Lage’s men held on and the Eagles will play either Liverpool of Barcelona in the last 16.

Sahir Bhojwani and Tom Kundert report from the Estádio da Luz.

Positives and negatives

(-) A strong attacking display from Benfica will gloss over Anatoliy Trubin’s atrocious performance on the night. Benfica looked in control after scoring first, but a costly mistake from the Ukrainian keeper saw the teams go into the half level. In the second half, Trubin failed to palm away what looked like a routine low shot aimed directly on goal from Ilenikhena. That once again allowed Monaco back into the game. Trubin will have to be better in the next round if Benfica have any chance of qualify to the quarterfinals of the European Champions League for the second time in three years.

(+) Despite missing several of their key players, Monaco battled bravely. Adi Hütter’s side put on a fluid display that caused Benfica’s defence all sorts of problems. Maghnes Akliouche was the standout player on the night. The French winger was outstanding over the first three quarters of the match, assisting Monaco’s first and second goal. The 22-year-old’s dazzling display will have scouts around Europe on alert, and he will definitely be one to keep an eye on in the future.

(-) The Benfica midfield has been battered by injuries over the last few weeks and that was apparent early on in the match. Monaco’s front three looked comfortable slicing through the centre of the pitch, with little backbone shown from Benfica in the middle of the park. Kökçü failed to control the pace of the game and was sloppy with his passing at critical stages of the game. The return of Florentino Luís will be a welcome sight for Benfica supporters as they prepare for a tricky run of games, beginning with Boavista on Saturday.

(+) Knowing that a win or a draw would lead to a mouthwatering clash with either Barcelona or Liverpool, the 60,000 plus supporters at the Estádio da Luz were lively and energetic coming into Tuesday’s fixture. Following a difficult spell where Benfica gave up a second goal, there were some nerves from the home fans. In the end, however, a boisterous home crowd helped carry the players through a tense second half.

Benfica fans celebrate after Kerem Aktürkoglu's opening goal yesterday. Little did they realise the rollercoaster ride that was in store for them... pic.twitter.com/6qnswRu7hZ — SahirB (@RMsuffered4us) February 19, 2025

Blow by blow account of Benfica 3-3 Monaco

2’ Leandro Barreiro heads firmly at goal but it’s too close to Radoslaw Majecki who makes the save.

5’ Embolo goes down in the box after Trubin dives at his feet, there’s an anxious wait as the referee listens to VAR advice before waving play on.

7’ A deep cross from the left flank finds Krépin Diatta at the far post, who controls the ball and shoots hard and low at the Benfica net from close range but Trubin spreads himself to make a great save.

22’ Benfica GOAL!!! Barreiro shows terrific tenacity to win possession high up the pitch, Pavlidis latches onto the loose ball, drifts past his marker and fires over a cross where the onrushing Aktürkoglu slides in to score.

Kerem Aktürkoglu, Benfica’s "Harry Potter" opened the scoring. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



30’ Fredrik Aursnes hits a fierce shot from the edge of the box but it’s straight down Majecki’s throat who shows strong hands to clutch the ball in front of his face.

31’ Breel Embolo heads against the inside of the post with Trubin beaten, the ball capriciously rolling across the face of the goal and out.

32’ Monaco GOAL!!! Embolo touches a high ball onto Minamino in the box who shoots low and the visitors are level. The ball deflected high into the net off Trubin’s foot, despite being right next to the goalkeeper who will feel he should have done better.

45+4’ A rapid counter-attack sees the brilliant Akliouche set it up for Embolo on a plate, the Swiss striker skewing his shot horribly over the bar when he seemed certain to score.

HT Benfica 1-1 Monaco (aggregate: 2-1)

47’ Monaco on the attack again, Eliesse Ben Seghir brings a sharp save out of Trubin who tips his firm shot over the bar.

51’ Monaco GOAL!!! A smooth passing move by the French team slices open Benfica’s defence, Akliouche providing the assist for a fine finish by Ben Seghir.

61’ Substitute Zeki Amdouni, who has looked lively since his introduction, forces a sharp save out of Majecki.

In a physical game with Benfica’s midfield often overrun, Andreas Schjelderup struggled to make an impact. Photo: Arlindo Homem ©



76’ Benfica GOAL!!! A spell of incessant pressure by Benfica pays off as Monaco cannot clear the ball and Kehrer trips up Aursnes in the box in his desperation to clear the ball. After a VAR check the penalty is confirmed and Pavlidis confidently smacks home the spot kick.

81’ Monaco GOAL!!! The visitors refuse to go down quietly. Substitute George Ilenikhena, just seconds after coming onto the pitch, wins a duel in midfield against Otamendi, races clear and shoots into the net across Trubin. Again the ball skids past the Ukrainian right next to his body when a regulation save should have been in order.

84’ Benfica GOAL!!! Benfica are back in front on aggregate and the crowd explode in joy! Carreras dinks a delicious cross into the danger area and Kökçü provides the vital touch to beat Majecki and steer the ball just inside the post.

90+3’ Diatta brings down Dahl in the box and the referee points to the spot. Penalty! But VAR wants the official to check it on the pitch-side monitor. After doing so, the referee changes his mind. No penalty.

90+10’ And… breathe! The referee blows the final whistle and Benfica are into the last 16 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin, Tomás Araújo, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Álvaro Carreras, Orkun Kökçü (João Rego, 87’), Leandro Barreiro, Fredrik Aursnes, Vangelis Pavlidis (Andrea Belotti, 87’), Andreas Schjelderup (Samuel Dahl, 58’), Kerem Aktürkoglu (Zeki Amdouni, 58’)

Monaco: Radoslaw Majecki, Thilo Kehrer, Wilfried Singo, Caio Henrique (George Ilenikhena, 80’), Lamine Camara, Christian Mawissa (Kassoum Ouattara, 80’), Krépin Diatta, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Takumi Minamino (Lucas Michal, 87’), Maghnes Akliouche, Breel Embolo (Mika Biereth, 65’)

Goals:

[1-0] Kerem Aktürkoglu, 22’

[1-1] Takumi Minamino, 32’

[1-2] Eliesse Ben Seghir, 51’

[2-2] Vangelis Pavlidis (pen), 76’

[2-3] George Ilenikhena, 81’

[3-3] Orkun Kökçü, 84’

