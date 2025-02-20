Featured

Benfica’s triumph over Monaco sparks post-match controversy

20 February 2025

Benfica coach Bruno Lage had sharp words for Monaco’s Adi Hutter after his side secured a spot in the Champions League last 16, eliminating Monaco with a dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory.

The heated exchange followed Hutter’s claim that Benfica’s progression was down to luck.

A thrilling encounter at the Estádio da Luz

Heading into the second leg with a slender 1-0 lead from the first match, Benfica played out a pulsating 3-3 draw at home. Orkun Kokcu’s late equaliser sealed their advancement, marking their third last-16 appearance in the past four seasons (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2024-25), with only a setback in 2023-24 preventing a clean sweep.

Hutter’s frustration and Lage’s response

Monaco boss Adi Hutter was left fuming, questioning both Benfica’s luck and referee Glenn Nyberg’s decision to award a crucial 76th-minute penalty when Monaco was leading 2-1. In response, Lage dismissed the accusations and pointed out a pattern in Hutter’s reactions.

“It seems to be my fate – whenever I win, it’s because of luck,” Lage quipped in his post-match press conference. “I’ve faced him five times, and every time it’s either complaints about referees or luck. In one match, a blatant referee mistake went against us, and I didn’t hear as many complaints as I have in these past two weeks.”

Lage was referring to a Europa League tie in 2019 when Benfica lost the second leg in Eintracht Frankfurt, coached at the time by Adi Hutter, and were knocked out by the German team on away goals. Frankfurt’s first goal in a 2-0 win stood despite being offside, and Lage was sent off by the referee for his protests. This season Benfica and Monaco have met three times in the Champions League, the Portuguese team winning twice with a draw on Tuesday night, and each time Hutter complained about the referee’s decisions post-match.

Benfica’s scoring prowess in the Champions League

Benfica’s journey in this season’s Champions League has been a spectacle, with their 10 matches producing 36 goals (21 for, 15 against), averaging 3.6 goals per game. The only campaign with a higher goal rate was 2022-23, which saw 39 goals in 10 games at an average of 3.9 per match.

For those following the tournament closely, Benfica’s attacking form has also influenced football odds, making them a compelling team for betting enthusiasts. With their high-scoring games, bettors are keeping a close eye on their performances in the knockout stages.

A performance worthy of qualification

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Lage remained confident that Benfica was the better side. “It was another great football match. We always play these kinds of games, full of chances. Our goal was accomplished, and we’re delighted to progress against a strong opponent,” he stated.

He also acknowledged Monaco’s strong moments, particularly after their first goal, but reiterated that Benfica deserved to move forward. “We are in the Champions League, and we know the quality of our opponents. We were the better team and deserved to advance.”

With their place secured in the last 16, Benfica now set their sights on further success in Europe’s elite competition, hoping to continue their exciting brand of football on the grand stage. The Eagles will play either Barcelona or Liverpool in the round of sixteen.