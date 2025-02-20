Featured

Roma 3-2 Porto - Dybala magic sends the Dragons out of the UEFA Europa League

20 February 2025

Porto’s UEFA Europa League ambitions ended in the knockout round play-offs after a 3-2 defeat against Roma at Stadio Olimpico.

The Dragons took a 2-1 lead in the tie in the 27th minute, capitalising on a loose pass from Mile Svilar that resulted in Samu Aghehowa sending a spectacular overhead kick into the net.

Paulo Dybala had been getting plenty of physical attention from Otávio, but he would soon remind the defender and anyone watching what a difference maker he can be.

The Argentine scored twice inside the space of four minutes, playing 1-2’s with Eldor Shomurodov and Manu Koné that both concluded with the playmaker going past Otávio and beating Diogo Costa.

Porto were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute after Eustáquio punched Leandro Paredes.

Samu hit the post under heavy pressure from Evan Ndicka as all signs pointed to Roma going through. That sentiment was confirmed in the 83rd minute when Niccolò Pisilli converted Angeliño’s cross, Gonçalo Borges forcing an own goal in added time which came too late.

Fast start in Rome

Otávio slammed into Dybala early on, putting down the first marker against the playmaker who was forced off injured in the first half in Porto. Roma were intent on raining crosses into the box, Lorenzo Pellegrini heading over the bar and Eldor Shomurodov heading wide.

Those chances were interrupted by a lovely long ball from Fábio Vieira that picked out Pepê, but the Brazilian couldn’t get a shot away due to pressure from Zeki Çelik and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Otávio slammed into Dybala again in the 26th minute and picked up the first booking of the game.

Samu golaço

A minute later Porto took the lead following another ‘playing the ball out from the back’ howler. Mile Svilar’s pass went astray but he recovered to smother Stephen Eustáquio’s cross, Fábio Vieira's shot was blocked before he got the ball to Samu who took a touch and executed a textbook overhead kick into the net.

It’s the Dybala vs Otávio show

Dybala resumed his rivalry with Otávio and got some revenge. He became the second player booked, the incident sparking a minor melee involving Diogo Costa.

Pellegrini fired over the bar before the third act of the Dybala vs Otávio show featured the Argentine confirming his class. He played a 1-2 with Shomurodov and went past Otávio, holding off Vieira and beating Costa from close range.

Four minutes later Dybala replicated the act. Starting the move from the right flank, he played a 1-2 with Manu Koné, stepped inside Otávio and beat Costa at his near post. The defender attempted to divert culpability to diminish the quantity of egg on his face.

Martín Anselmi was booked as Roma went close from Dybala’s free kick. Costa saved Gianluca Mancini’s header, Otávio getting some redemption after stopping two close range attempts from Evan Ndicka.

The exciting first half ended with Nehuén Pérez’s long ball finding Samu, he like Pepê earlier on thwarted by Çelik.

The second half had barely begun when the Dybala vs Otávio show moved to act number five. Dybala hit Otávio with a high shot that the defender exaggerated, the officials unimpressed and letting the game continue.

Eustáquio sent off

They were sufficiently impressed in the 49th minute when Porto were reduced to 10 men. Eustáquio lashed out and punched Paredes, referee François Letexier summoned to the touchline where he watched replays, returned to the pitch and produced a straight red card.

Shomurodov and Angeliño went close before Anselmi brought on Gonçalo Borges for Pepê. The chances kept coming for the Italian club, Shomurodov scoring from an offside position and Dybala firing over the bar.

Otávio was taken out of the firing line in the 65th minute when he made way for Rodrigo Mora.

Samu hits the post

Four minutes later Porto had a great chance to draw level following another trademark long ball from Costa. Samu did well to spin past Ndicka, surge into the box and hit the post, the striker not protesting despite Ndicka appearing to drag him to ground.

Roma got back on the front foot with Koné and Dybala missing opportunities, Claudio Ranieri making his first substitutions in the 78th minute when Pellegrini and Shomurodov made way for Niccolò Pisilli and Matías Soulé.

Pisilli pounces

Anselmi emptied his bench but the tie was largely settled in the 83rd minute. Angelino got to the byline and saw his cross converted by Pisilli, Dybala then take off to a standing ovation.

Porto scored a late consolation in the final minute of added time when Borges broke free down the right wing, his cross turned into his own net by Devyne Rensch.

Dybala lights it up

Paulo Dybala was forced off in the first half of the 1-1 draw in Porto following a heavy challenge from Alan Varela. Otávio almost appeared to under instructions to repeat Varela's feat in Rome but the attention only seemed to poke the bear.

It was one of the great 1 on 1 contests that started in the opening minutes and only ended when Otávio was replaced in the 65th minute.

It wasn't perfect, but Paulo Dybala’s performance in the playmaker role would have made Messi and Maradona proud. He delivered an old school performance and was an easy selection for man of the match.

Decisions decisions

It’s unlikely the daily Porto newsletter will be praising the performance of the officials. The public relations mouthpiece will undoubtedly refer to Dybala’s flailing arm that sent Otávio to the turf and Evan Ndicka dragging down Samu when he hit the post.

It wouldn’t have been a big surprise if Ndicka followed Stephen Eustáquio in being shown a straight red card. Regardless, Eustáquio only has himself to blame for being reeled in by Leandro Paredes.

By Matthew Marshall