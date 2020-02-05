 

In Episode 28 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto welcomes Sean Gillen of PortuGOAL.net back to the show to discuss the winter transfer window, most notably the transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting to Manchester United.

Danny and Sean discuss the other Portuguese transfers in the winter window, and also assess how the major summer transfers of 2019 have worked out six months in. 

 

