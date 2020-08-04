With international football still on hold, in episode 32 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alex Gonçalves of With international football still on hold, in episode 32 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alex Gonçalves of TugaScout.com as they review the 2019/20 season in Portugal.

FC Porto were the big winners, scooping a Liga NOS and Portuguese Cup double. The pod also discusses what impact the returning Jorge Jesus will have at Benfica, Braga's chances of challenging the "Big 3", Sporting's youth revolution and the club's direction, plus the positives (Famalicão) and negatives (Aves) of the domestic season in Portugal.

To listen to the podcast click on the screen below.