With international football still on hold, in episode 32 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alex Gonçalves of TugaScout.com as they review the 2019/20 season in Portugal. 
 
FC Porto were the big winners, scooping a Liga NOS and Portuguese Cup double. The pod also discusses what impact the returning Jorge Jesus will have at Benfica, Braga's chances of challenging the "Big 3", Sporting's youth revolution and the club's direction, plus the positives (Famalicão) and negatives (Aves) of the domestic season in Portugal.  
“The key was the togetherness of the squad. The way we believed in ourselves at a difficult time – after the game against Braga we were a considerable distance behind – but it was essential we kept the belief in what we were doing.”

Sérgio Conceição
(FC Porto coach on why the Dragons won the 2019/20 Portuguese title) 
