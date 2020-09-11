In Episode 34, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert to recap Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic achievement in Sweden on Tuesday night of reaching 100 goals (and counting) in a Portugal shirt.

After giving CR7 his dues, the discussion moves on to a review of the very positive start to the Seleção’s defence of their Nations League title.

Ricardo Quaresma’s typically flamboyant return to Portuguese football also gets a mention.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below

