In Episode 34, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert to recap Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic achievement in Sweden on Tuesday night of reaching 100 goals (and counting) in a Portugal shirt.

After giving CR7 his dues, the discussion moves on to a review of the very positive start to the Seleção’s defence of their Nations League title. 

Ricardo Quaresma’s typically flamboyant return to Portuguese football also gets a mention. 

 

 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Congratulations Cristiano, on reaching your FIRST 100 goals for the Seleção.”

Nuno Gomes
(Ex Seleção striker and teammate of Ronaldo's, upon CR7 reaching a century of goals for the national team) 
