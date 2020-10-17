The international break is over and it's back to club football.

Host Danny Pinto is joined by Sean Gillen of PortuGOAL.net on Episode 37 of The Seleção Podcast to recap the huge summer transfer moves involving Portugal stars of the here and now and stars of the future, such as Diogo Jota, Rúben Dias, Danilo Pereira, the Wolves contingent, and many more.

