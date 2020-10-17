 

Details
Hits: 158

The international break is over and it's back to club football.

Host Danny Pinto is joined by Sean Gillen of PortuGOAL.net on Episode 37 of The Seleção Podcast to recap the huge summer transfer moves involving Portugal stars of the here and now and stars of the future, such as Diogo Jota, Rúben Dias, Danilo Pereira, the Wolves contingent, and many more. 

To listen the podcast click on the play button below.

 

Related: Portuguese Abroad transfers round-up - All the deals as Danilo Pereira, Bruma, Adrien Silva, Dantas lead big stories

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What I have got left to do? Win the World Cup.”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal coach upon equalling the record of Luiz Felipe Scolari for number of matches as Seleção coach - 74) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt