In Episode 43 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Zach Lowy, co-creator of Breaking the Lines, as they discuss the Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad and the chances of Fernando Santos’ men retaining their crown as European Champions.

Danny and Zach also discuss Portugal’s UEFA U21 European Championship chances, as the young craques take on Spain in the semi-finals on Thursday 3 June on the back of an enthralling 5-3 quarter-final victory over Italy.

Finally, Zach discusses many of the projects that he and BTL have either just completed or are about to debut, including:

a piece on “The Renaissance of Renato Sanches”

his “Corta Linhas” podcast, which covers Portuguese football

BTL’s upcoming EUROs magazine, previewing each country’s road to qualification and chances at the tournament

