The PortuGOAL podcast makes a return for Euro 2020 (a 20-minute listen). Host Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert discuss Portugal’s opening day win against Hungary and the upcoming match against Germany. Who did well? Will Santos stick or twist for Germany?

Related: Euro 2020: Hungary 0-3 Portugal - Player Ratings

Related: Hungary 0-3 Portugal match reaction

Related: Late flurry gets Portugal off to perfect start at Euro 2020 Hungary 0-3 Germany match report