In Episode 46 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto and Eric Krakauer of beIN Sports discuss Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Hungary to begin their title defence at EURO 2020.

Danny and Eric dissect Portugal and Fernando Santos’ tactics during the match, which players stood out (both good and bad), respond to listener questions, and preview the Seleção’s second Group F match against Germany.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: Euro 2020: Hungary 0-3 Portugal - Player Ratings

Related: Hungary 0-3 Portugal match reaction

Related: Late flurry gets Portugal off to perfect start at Euro 2020 Hungary 0-3 Germany match report