 

Details
Hits: 38

In Episode 47 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto and Eric Kraukauer of beIN Sports dissect Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 loss against Germany, Fernando Santos’ failure to make in-game adjustments, his future with Seleção, and look ahead to a decisive match with France on Wednesday.

Plus, they get to your Twitter questions, as well. 

 

 

 

 

To watch the show click on the screen below.

(Due to technical issues, the show will only be available in podcast format later this week)

 

Related: Portugal unravel in Munich – Germany 4-2 Portugal match report

Related: Germany 4-2 Portugal match reaction

Related: Germany 4-2 Portugal player ratings

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The responsibility is all mine.”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal admits he got it wrong after 4-2 defeat against Gemany at Euro 2020) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt