In Episode 47 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto and Eric Kraukauer of beIN Sports dissect Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 loss against Germany, Fernando Santos’ failure to make in-game adjustments, his future with Seleção, and look ahead to a decisive match with France on Wednesday.

Plus, they get to your Twitter questions, as well.

To watch the show click on the screen below.

(Due to technical issues, the show will only be available in podcast format later this week)

