Portugal exit Euro 2020 after a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in the Round of 16.

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert chat about the match and what the Seleção can be positive about as they switch their attention to the 2022 World Cup.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: Portugal out of Euro 2020 - Belgium 1-0 Portugal match report

Related: Belgium 1-0 Portugal match reaction

Related: Belgium 1-0 Portugal - Player Ratings