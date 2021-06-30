 

Details
In Episode 49 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Eric Krakauer of beIN Sports for the final time during EURO 2020, as they go over Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16 which brought an end to the Seleção’s reign as European Champions.

Danny and Eric also discuss why they feel Fernando Santos’ tenure as Portugal manager should come to an end, who they want to see as Portugal manager if and when the job becomes available, and the future of this roster with World Cup qualifying beginning again in September. Your Twitter questions are also answered. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

 

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below: 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There are players crying in the changing room. They gave it everything. Belgium had 6 shots, we had 29. But a defeat is a defeat. They scored a goal, we didn’t.”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal coach after defeat to Belgium knocks the Seleção out of Euro 2020) 
