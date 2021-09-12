 

Details
Hits: 23

In a new podcast wonderfully called “The Tactical Melon”, last night’s clássico between Sporting Clube de Portugal and FC Porto is broken down.

Luso-Australian sports journalist Vitor Sobral, now living back in the motherland in Gaia is your host, and he and coach Rui Tomé (former youth team coach at Sporting, Porto and Braga, and now at Vitória Guimarães), explain the tactical nuances behind the entertaining 1-1 draw at Alvalade. 

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

Related: Sporting and Porto share the spoils in fierce Clássico

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Varane and Sancho sung, and I sung 18 years ago so last night I didn’t sing, but I gave a little speech to thank them for welcoming me and telling them we have fantastic potential to build confidence and be where Manchester deserves: step by step we have to win the Premier League.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
(CR7 describes his "second" initiation option after returning to Manchester United) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt