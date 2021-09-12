In a new podcast wonderfully called “The Tactical Melon”, last night’s clássico between Sporting Clube de Portugal and FC Porto is broken down.

Luso-Australian sports journalist Vitor Sobral, now living back in the motherland in Gaia is your host, and he and coach Rui Tomé (former youth team coach at Sporting, Porto and Braga, and now at Vitória Guimarães), explain the tactical nuances behind the entertaining 1-1 draw at Alvalade.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

Related: Sporting and Porto share the spoils in fierce Clássico