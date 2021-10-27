The Long Ball Futebol podcast is back with a roundup of Jornada 9 of the 21/22 Primeira Liga season.

This week the boys discuss Mehdi Taremi’s brilliant hat-trick against Tondela, and whether he’s the best striker in the league right now. Benfica earn a hard earned victory against tenacious Vizela, but should it have been that difficult?

Plus there’s discussion of Sporting, Vitória, Famalicão, Estoril, and Portimonense.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

