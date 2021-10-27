 

The Long Ball Futebol podcast is back with a roundup of Jornada 9 of the 21/22 Primeira Liga season.

This week the boys discuss Mehdi Taremi’s brilliant hat-trick against Tondela, and whether he’s the best striker in the league right now. Benfica earn a hard earned victory against tenacious Vizela, but should it have been that difficult?

Plus there’s discussion of Sporting, Vitória, Famalicão, Estoril, and Portimonense. 

 

 

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week: Taremi treble takes down Tondela

Related: Rafa keeps Benfica top with 11th-hour finish in response to Porto and Sporting wins

 

