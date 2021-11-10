With Albert back in London, the boys are back for another weekly roundup of Primeira Liga action and discussion of some of the remarkable games from Jornada 11 of the 2021/22 season!

Benfica demolish Braga thanks to fantastic performances from players who might have been written off too quickly. Porto and Sporting continue their impressive winning streaks, although are one team looking a bit staler than the other?

Further down the table, there’s some dramatic results as Famalicão put in an outstanding performance and score 5 against Boavista, we discuss their standout players and the scouting network that brings them to Portugal. Plus Vitoria overcome Moreirense in a tricky tie, and Tondela beat a Marítimo side in need of improvement, thanks to a hat-trick of penalties…

To listen to the show, click on the Play button below:

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

