In Episode 52 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto previews Portugal’s final World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Serbia, with guests Feargal Brennan of the Football Social Daily Podcast and Milos Dusanovic of The Serbian Football Show.

Danny also breaks down the squad, the replacements, Portugal’s yellow card situation, what they need to do to qualify, and other news from the FPF.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below:

Related: João Félix and Renato Sanches recalled into Portugal squad