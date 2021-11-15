 

Details
Hits: 42

In Episode 53 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert, founder of PortuGOAL.net.

They discuss Portugal’s awful 2-1 loss against Serbia which sends Portugal to the World Cup Qualifying playoff. Danny and Tom also share their opinions on why they feel Fernando Santos should be replaced as manager, possible replacements, and if the FPF will actually do it prior to the playoff in March 2022. 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below

 

 

To watch the show on YouTube click on the play button below

 

 

Related: Portugal 1-2 Serbia match report; Portugal denied by stoppage time winner

Related: Portugal 1-2 Serbia match reaction: “Awful, inadmissible, I can’t explain it”

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was an awful performance; I can’t explain it. Playing at home in front of 65,000 people we have to do better. This is inadmissible and we have to improve in March.”

Bernardo Silva
(Portugal midfielder does not hold back after home defeat to Serbia costs the Seleção automatic qualification to the Qatar World Cup) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt