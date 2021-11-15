In Episode 53 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert, founder of PortuGOAL.net.

They discuss Portugal’s awful 2-1 loss against Serbia which sends Portugal to the World Cup Qualifying playoff. Danny and Tom also share their opinions on why they feel Fernando Santos should be replaced as manager, possible replacements, and if the FPF will actually do it prior to the playoff in March 2022.

