It was supposed to be a festa. It didn’t quite work out that way. Portugal vs Serbia World Cup qualifier.

Join Matthew Marshall, Tom Kundert and Nathan Motz for a special edition of the PortuGOAL podcast, live from Lisbon and a wrap up featuring the future of Fernando Santos. 

Related: Portugal 1-2 Serbia match report

Related: Portugal 1-2 Serbia match reaction: "Awful, inadmissible, I can't explain it"

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was an awful performance; I can’t explain it. Playing at home in front of 65,000 people we have to do better. This is inadmissible and we have to improve in March.”

Bernardo Silva
(Portugal midfielder does not hold back after home defeat to Serbia costs the Seleção automatic qualification to the Qatar World Cup) 
