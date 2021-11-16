It was supposed to be a festa. It didn’t quite work out that way. Portugal vs Serbia World Cup qualifier.

Join Matthew Marshall, Tom Kundert and Nathan Motz for a special edition of the PortuGOAL podcast, live from Lisbon and a wrap up featuring the future of Fernando Santos.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

