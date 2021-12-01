 

This week on the Long Ball Futebol podcast, Barney and Albert discuss the debacle that took place in the Jamor between B-SAD and Benfica, who’s to blame, and what needs to be done to prevent a repeat of the situation.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Portuguese football with plenty of exciting, dramatic football to discuss, with the likes of Porto, Vitória, Famalicão, Portimonense, and Moreirense all part of this week’s podcast! 

Related: COVID-hit Belenenses eclipse week of triumphs for 'the Big Three'

 

