 

Details
Hits: 52

Long Ball Futebol is back with another episode, and the main event this week is the Dérbi de Lisboa, a fantastic spectacle which resulted in an impressive 3-1 win for Sporting.

Albert and Barney discuss all the action from that game, plus Gil Vicente’s impressive season so far, Famalicão’s recent issues, and Braga coming into form at just the right time.

Plus we preview an incredibly important week in European football for Portuguese clubs, and the recent managerial changes that could be set to shake up the league. 

 

 

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

Related: Sporting stun Benfica in electric Lisbon derby - Benfica 1-3 Sporting report and highlights 

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Cryzan’s double gives Santa Clara timely victory

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“These players continue to surprise me every day.”

Rúben Amorim
(Sporting coach after 3-1 Lisbon derby victory against Benfica at the Estádio da Luz) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt