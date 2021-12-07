Long Ball Futebol is back with another episode, and the main event this week is the Dérbi de Lisboa, a fantastic spectacle which resulted in an impressive 3-1 win for Sporting.

Albert and Barney discuss all the action from that game, plus Gil Vicente’s impressive season so far, Famalicão’s recent issues, and Braga coming into form at just the right time.

Plus we preview an incredibly important week in European football for Portuguese clubs, and the recent managerial changes that could be set to shake up the league.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

