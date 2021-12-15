This week on Long Ball Futebol, Barney and Albert recap the final week of the Champions League and Europa League group stages. Benfica join Sporting in the Champions League knockouts, while Porto drop into the Europa League with Braga. We discuss all that plus our reaction to the draw for the next round!

Plus, there’s wins for the big 3 in the Primeira Liga, Marcus Edwards shows how he might be about to have the best season of his career for Vitoria, and Santa Clara go from one disaster to another, but can they turn it around?

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

