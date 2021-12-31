 

Details
On behalf of the PortuGOAL team, Happy New Year! In episode 54 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto and Tom Kundert take a look back at a frustrating 2021 for Portugal’s national football team and look ahead to the WCQ playoff and beyond in 2022.

Among the topics on the table, the position of manager Fernando Santos is inevitably discussed, as well as the ramifications if Portugal fail to qualify for the World Cup. Could captain Cristiano Ronaldo retire from the Seleção if Portugal do not make it to Qatar? 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

 

 

Comments (7)

Samuel
I still don't understand, why give Fernando Santos such a long contract. I mean even if he would've won EURO 2020, its highly unlikely someone would've snatched him. It would have to be a team bigger than Portugal who would be comfortable playing...

I still don't understand, why give Fernando Santos such a long contract. I mean even if he would've won EURO 2020, its highly unlikely someone would've snatched him. It would have to be a team bigger than Portugal who would be comfortable playing ugly. None of the national teams with a bigger budget would've gone for it and I can't think of any big clubs that would've tried to get him.

Read More
Samuel
Samuel
why is everyone talking like Portugal already lost the playoff?

Samuel
John Senos    Samuel
Samuel, I guess the reasoning is the situation and games leading up to these playoffs. A talented team like Portugal should not had much better in the Euros. Second, Portugal had an easy qualifying group for the WC and could not qualify...

Samuel, I guess the reasoning is the situation and games leading up to these playoffs. A talented team like Portugal should not had much better in the Euros. Second, Portugal had an easy qualifying group for the WC and could not qualify directly. They ended the qualifiers with a sad draw in Ireland and a disappointing loss at home against Serbia. The manager, Fernando Santos, is too defensively minded and not able to use all the Portuguese talent. So hard to accept a favorable outlook at this time. Maybe when March rolls around, attitudes and perspectives will change. I hope so.

Read More
John Senos
—Z—
Great podcast again guys. I’ve also asked the question about Ronaldo retiring if we fail to qualify. I doubt it.

I am one of those who would love to see Portugal switch to a 3 at the back system.

For the playoffs, assuming everyone is fit, this...

Great podcast again guys. I’ve also asked the question about Ronaldo retiring if we fail to qualify. I doubt it.

I am one of those who would love to see Portugal switch to a 3 at the back system.

For the playoffs, assuming everyone is fit, this is my lineup:

————————Jose Sá—————-
———-——Dias—-Pepe—-Inacio—
—Cancelo——-Palhinha—Nunes——Mendes
——————————B.Silva—————
———————-Cr7—D.Jota———-

Read More
—Z—
Neville    —Z—
Before the wc there can emerge new names so at this moment.

We need to think outside the box with two DD in the midfielder


——Jose Sá—————-
Ricardo P—-Pepe—-Inacio—N Mendes ?
—Cancelo——-Palhinha—Rafael G
JB.Silva— Cr7...

Before the wc there can emerge new names so at this moment.

We need to think outside the box with two DD in the midfielder


——Jose Sá—————-
Ricardo P—-Pepe—-Inacio—N Mendes ?
—Cancelo——-Palhinha—Rafael G
JB.Silva— Cr7 --- Joao Felix

Read More
Neville
Gee Dee
Expect the Cancelo incident to galvanize the national team through the playoffs. You mark my words. Our boys will be men possessed.

Gee Dee
—Z—
Gee Dee is right. The cancelo incident will propel
Portugal to win the playoffs and the World Cup!

Forca!

—Z—
