On behalf of the PortuGOAL team, Happy New Year! In episode 54 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto and Tom Kundert take a look back at a frustrating 2021 for Portugal’s national football team and look ahead to the WCQ playoff and beyond in 2022.

Among the topics on the table, the position of manager Fernando Santos is inevitably discussed, as well as the ramifications if Portugal fail to qualify for the World Cup. Could captain Cristiano Ronaldo retire from the Seleção if Portugal do not make it to Qatar?

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

