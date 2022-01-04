 

Happy New Year from Long Ball Futebol!

In our first episode of the year we discuss Jorge Jesus’ departure from Benfica, and asses his last 18 months in charge. We also talk the second Clássico in seven days, as Porto once again put Benfica to the sword.

There’s also analysis of Braga’s emphatic 6-0 win over Arouca, utilising their growing wealth of great young players, and how Petit has been turning around the fortunes of Boavista. 

 

 

“This was not the outcome we wanted, obviously. We worked hard to achieve our goals, but with the same honesty we have always had when we are together, we reached the conclusion that this [separation] is the best for both parties.”

Rui Costa
(Benfica president Rui Costa announces the rescission of Jorge Jesus' contract as head coach) 
