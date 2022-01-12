This week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast is a jam-packed show. There’s a lengthy discussion about Moreirense’s dismissal of Lito Vidigal after just 5 games in charge, and with the January transfer window open we talk about the early transfer news involving Sérgio Oliveira and Jhon Murillo.

Sporting dropped points against a very impressive Santa Clara, and Porto capitalised with a win over Estoril with just a hint of controversy. Gil Vicente continue their outstanding form with a fantastic performance and win over Vitória.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

