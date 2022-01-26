In this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast Albert and Barney discuss all the latest transfer news, including Kevin Mirallas joining his old manager Ricardo Sá Pinto at Moreirense, and talented midfielder Stephen Eustáquio reinforcing Porto’s midfield.

We talk through all the Primeira Liga action from Jornada 19, including Braga’s surprise win against Sporting at Alvalade, Porto putting in an outstanding performance against a weakened Famalicão, and Vitória producing an encouraging performance to overtake Estoril in the race for Europe.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

