 

Details
Hits: 45

In this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast Albert and Barney discuss all the latest transfer news, including Kevin Mirallas joining his old manager Ricardo Sá Pinto at Moreirense, and talented midfielder Stephen Eustáquio reinforcing Porto’s midfield.

We talk through all the Primeira Liga action from Jornada 19, including Braga’s surprise win against Sporting at Alvalade, Porto putting in an outstanding performance against a weakened Famalicão, and Vitória producing an encouraging performance to overtake Estoril in the race for Europe. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

Related: Porto go six clear following Sporting stumble as Benfica reunite with winning feeling - reports and videos

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Cassiano kickstarts Vizela revival

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I hadn’t wanted to play Nani, as he hasn’t trained for a month, but he’s a champion and showed his quality with just a couple of moves. I trust that he can become an example for our younger players.”

Paolo Zanetti
(Venezia coach delighted with Nani after the Portuguese forward provides the assist for an equaliser as a late substitute on his debut) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt