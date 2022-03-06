From Portugal’s third tier to Champions League elite

PortuGOAL reporter Matthew Marshall continues his incredible journey exploring the rich tapestry that is Portugal’s football landscape.

In part two, Mat visits Canelas 2010, Arouca, Sporting CP, Porto, Boavista, Gil Vicente and Vitória de Guimaraes.

Along the way he also interviews Canelas 2010 owner Fernando Madureira, as well as providing information on the sights to see and the history of Portugal at locations north of Lisbon.

To listen to the second chapter of Matthew’s journey through Portuguese football, click on the Play button below.

