Football and history in Chaves, Porto, Braga, Fafe, Vizela

PortuGOAL’s roaming reporter Matthew Marshall is a self-confessed football addict. He also happens to love the country of Portugal and its historical, cultural and gastronomical offerings. And of course its football.

Join Matthew on an incredible road trip which will take in dozens of football matches (averaging more than one a day!) over the next month or so. In Part One he visits Chaves, Porto, Braga, Fafe and Vizela, interviews Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal and Fafe stadium announcer Miguel Pimenta, ending with a trip to the awe-inspiring Citânia de Sanfins.

