All or nothing for Portugal at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão

In Episode 55 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by European Football journalist Alex Barker (@EUROExpert_) to preview the FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final between Portugal and Turkey.

Alex provides a look at the players and matchups the Turkish national team brings to the win-or-miss-out decider against the Seleção in Porto on Thursday.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

