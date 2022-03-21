 

All or nothing for Portugal at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão

In Episode 55 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by European Football journalist Alex Barker (@EUROExpert_) to preview the FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final between Portugal and Turkey.

Alex provides a look at the players and matchups the Turkish national team brings to the win-or-miss-out decider against the Seleção in Porto on Thursday. 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You cannot expect me to be neutral. I love Italy, I thank Italy for all it gave me over the years at Inter and now too, but with all my strength I say Força Portugal! Let’s get there!”

José Mourinho
(Roma coach when asked about the World Cup playoffs - where Portugal may face Italy - by an Italian journalist) 
