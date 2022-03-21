In Episode 56 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alex Gonçalves (@aljeeves) of TugaScout.com (@TugaScoutPT) to analyse the call-ups for Portugal’s World Cup playoff. The pair share their thoughts on those unavailable due to injury and those who did not make the squad (including breaking squad news during the episode).

Danny and Alex also discuss Fernando Santos (his future and legacy) and what the ramifications of Portugal possibly missing the World Cup could be, including what it may mean for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Seleção.

