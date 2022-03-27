In Episode 57 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL’s Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz as they take a look back at Portugal’s 3-1 victory against Turkey in their World Cup playoff semi-final at the Estádio do Dragão.

Danny and Nathan also discuss the surprising starting XI that Fernando Santos picked for the Turkey match and how that may look different with Pepe (possibly) and João Cancelo (assuredly) back for the playoff final versus North Macedonia, and a host of other issues surrounding Portugal’s national football team.

Among other topics discussed in the episode:

Is there more pressure to make the World Cup with North Macedonia as the opponent instead of Italy?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time: does his time on the pitch need to be managed instead of playing 90 mins in every Portugal match?

What does this team need to do/find as we embark on the possible next era of the Portuguese National Team, whether they make the World Cup this year or not?

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below:

