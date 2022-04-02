In Episode 60, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert of PortuGOAL.net.

They take a look back at the Seleção’s road to Qatar via the playoff, analyse Portugal’s World Cup draw and discuss what the Seleção needs to figure out with their roster between now and the start of the tournament in November.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below:

Related: World Cup draw pairs Portugal with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana

Related: Opinion - Positivity for Portugal as World Cup fever heats up

Related: Seleção Podcast: Relief and Redemption

www.selecaopod.com

Twitter.com/SelecaoPod

YouTube.com/c/theselecaopodcast

Facebook.com/SelecaoPod

Instagram.com/SelecaoPod

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Music for the podcast provided by Uzohms