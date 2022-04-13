 

This week we’re delighted to be joined by PortuGOAL’s very own Jamie Farr to discuss all things Jornada 29 of the Primeira Liga.

We cover Darwin Núñez’s season so far and what his future could hold and discuss what is Sporting’s best front three with coach Rúben Amorim seemingly losing faith in his strikers. We also talk about Moreirense’s chaotic fight for survival which makes for great viewing, but can they pull it off? 

 

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

