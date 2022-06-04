In episode 63 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Craig King (@FootballSwissEN) as they preview Sunday’s Nations League encounter between Portugal and Switzerland from the Swiss perspective.

Craig tells us who the Seleção should be focused on as Switzerland’s danger men, and how the Swiss may approach the match after the 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in their opening Nations League group game.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

