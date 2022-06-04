 

Details

In episode 63 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Craig King (@FootballSwissEN) as they preview Sunday’s Nations League encounter between Portugal and Switzerland from the Swiss perspective.

Craig tells us who the Seleção should be focused on as Switzerland’s danger men, and how the Swiss may approach the match after the 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in their opening Nations League group game. 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

 

Related: The Seleção Podcast: Spain 1-1 Portugal review

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I tried to take advantage of every minute the mister gave me. It wasn’t the result we wanted, we always want to win, but we played a great team with some of the best players in the world and a draw ended up a positive outcome.”

Ricardo Horta
(Portugal’s goalscoring substitute after 1-1 draw against Spain in Seville in the Nations League) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt