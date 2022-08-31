This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast we’re delighted to be joined by Patrick Ribeiro to discuss all the action from a dramatic weekend of Portuguese football.

With two massive upsets we talk about how both Porto and Sporting were bested by newly promoted teams Rio Ave and Chaves.

Benfica and Braga continue to set the pace at the top of the table, Paços and Marítimo continue to struggle, and much more.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

