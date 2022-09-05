In Episode 65 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Sean Gillen of PortuGOAL.net to discuss all the comings and goings of the 2022 summer transfer window involving Seleção players.

Danny and Sean talk about Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United, what the perception of CR7 has been during this window, and what staying at Old Trafford could mean for the Seleção at the World Cup.

The discussion then moves onto the numerous Seleção players on the move this summer, which moves Sean liked/disliked, and who (outside of CR7) was Sean surprised not to get a move in this window.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

