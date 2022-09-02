Join Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert who give their thoughts on all 18 teams in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Benfica and Braga lead the way after highly impressive starts to the 2022/23 season, the three newly promoted teams have wasted no time in making a splash, champions Porto have issues and it is a troubling time for Sporting. We’ve got it all covered as we assess every team in the Bwin Liga after four matches.

There is also talk about Portuguese clubs in Europe and the podcast concludes with a discussion about the Seleção who are gearing up for the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below:

