In Episode 67 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, who was in attendance covering Portugal’s 4-0 victory in Prague against the Czech Republic and 1-0 defeat in the group-deciding Nations League loss to Spain in Braga.

Danny and Matthew discussed, among other things, how and why Fernando Santos has lasted so long as Portugal’s manager, if Portugal’s approach to the Nations League has had a negative effect on the adaptation of the younger players to the senior squad and whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the Seleção is hurting more than helping the cause right now.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

