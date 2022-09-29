With the international break upon us, this week’s episode is a Q&A special.

We answer your questions about the Primeira Liga season so far, including:

How long can Benfica, Braga and Boavista keep up the good form?

Are Marítimo condemned to relegation?

And what is our XI of the season so far?

