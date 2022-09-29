With the international break upon us, this week’s episode is a Q&A special.
We answer your questions about the Primeira Liga season so far, including:
- How long can Benfica, Braga and Boavista keep up the good form?
- Are Marítimo condemned to relegation?
- And what is our XI of the season so far?
To listen the podcast click on the Play button below.
You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.
Related: Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Everything falls into place…
Related: Cortalinhas Podcast: The best 25 players in Portugal in 2021/22