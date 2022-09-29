 

Details

With the international break upon us, this week’s episode is a Q&A special.

We answer your questions about the Primeira Liga season so far, including:

  • How long can Benfica, Braga and Boavista keep up the good form?
  • Are Marítimo condemned to relegation?
  • And what is our XI of the season so far? 

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

Related: Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Everything falls into place…

Related: Cortalinhas Podcast: The best 25 players in Portugal in 2021/22

 

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt