On this week’s show Barney and Albert discuss all the action from Jornada 7 of the Primeira Liga season. Everything falls into place for Benfica and Braga who can’t put a foot wrong at the moment.

At the other end of the spectrum Porto and Sporting continue to struggle and both drop points to fall further behind the league leaders. Outside the Big 4, Paços de Ferreira pick up their first point of the season, Rio Ave and Gil Vicente start to show what they can do, and Famalicão become the second club to sack their manager.

To listen the podcast click on the Play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - Bruno Lourenço’s Boavista beauty sees off Sporting

Related: Braga leave it late to beat Vizela 2-0 and make it eight straight wins

Related: Five-star Benfica send strong message as Casa Pia fairytale continues

Related: Estoril and Porto play out entertaining 1-1 draw